Telestream taps Adamski

Telestream announced that it has hired Bjoern Adamski as marketing strategist and product manager for its Flip4Mac product line. Telestream's Flip4Mac products have provided transparent access to Windows Media content on the Web for millions of Mac users.

Adamski joins Telestream following a successful career in the digital video market in Europe and the U.S. Prior to Telestream, Adamski was a co-founder of the MXF4mac software division of Hamburg Pro Media GmbH in Germany. He is the author and co-author of two books for Galileo Press, a digital artist, industry consultant, former member of the Apple Final Cut Studio team in the U.S., and a former member of the Apple iTeam, which promoted a new line of Apple consumer products in Germany.