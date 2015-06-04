Telestream Ships New Lightspeed K80 Server

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. – Video transcoding and workflow automation provider Telestream has announced that the Lightspeed K80 server is now available worldwide. The latest version of Lightspeed uses NVIDIA and Intel technology to boost video processing and H.264 encoding speeds up to 60 percent for Vantage media processing platform products.

LightSpeed K80 server

The Lightspeed K80 server provides high-density transcoding and video processing in a 1RU server. Able to support Vantage 6.2 or later, the K80 server combines NVIDIA K80 GPU technology with twin 12-core CPUs for its increased speed. 2 TB of media storage is also included. Lightspeed can be used alone or added to an existing Vantage ecosystem.

Telestream is located in Nevada City, Calif.