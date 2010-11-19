Telestream releases new live webcasting software

Telestream has announced the immediate availability of Wirecast 4 live webcasting production software, with a professional version priced at less than $1000.

The professional version of Wirecast 4 features a new intuitive user interface and integrated support for Blackmagic capture cards plus improved high-quality Main Concept H.264 and On2 VP6 Flash video formats. The pro version also builds on existing advanced video production capabilities to add more rich graphic content, including 3-D virtual sets and scoreboards.

Wirecast Pro includes input support for IP and HDV cameras, and Telestream’s Pipeline video capture system, providing greater flexibility in professional broadcast, entertainment and sports environments.

Wirecast can be loaded on a laptop to broadcast live events and create professional webcasts from any location with only a computer and an Internet connection. Users can stream multiple live cameras while dynamically mixing in other media such as prerecorded video, audio and graphics.

Advanced production capabilities include 3D graphics, transitions and built-in titles, which merge seamlessly with Wirecast’s layering system, allowing users to easily create live and on-demand broadcasts for the Web. When ready to go live, broadcasts can be streamed directly to live broadcasting websites using Flash, QuickTime or Windows Media.

Wirecast 4 is now available in two product configurations for Mac and PC users: Wirecast and Wirecast Pro.