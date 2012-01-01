Telestream purchased

Telestream, the leading provider of video transcoding and digital media software solutions, today announced that leading private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Telestream. The transaction will facilitate further growth of Telestream’s core businesses in addition to providing additional capital for further market expansion and acquisition.



For more than 13 years, Telestream has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering file-based video encoding and transcoding solutions for media and entertainment companies, enterprises, and consumers. According to 2011 reports by business research firms Frost & Sullivan and In-Stat, the worldwide multiformat transcoders market is poised for strong growth.



Telestream has been profitable since 2001 and has self-financed three acquisitions: compression specialist Popwire in 2006; live webcasting and screencasting provider Vara Software in 2008; and Anystream, a leading provider of automated multi-platform media publishing solutions in 2010. At the close of 2011, Telestream brings 13 straight years of record sales growth.



The transaction is expected to close in early January 2012. Terms of the deal were not disclosed as both companies are privately held. Telestream will continue to operate as an independent entity with existing management teams continuing their current roles. Headquarters will remain in Nevada City, CA, with offices in Virginia, Sweden and Germany.