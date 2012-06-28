Telestream Participates in Google I/O Developer Sandbox

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.: Telestream was selected to participate in the Google I/O Developer Sandbox being held this week in San Francisco. Google I/O is focused on the tech world’s latest web, mobile and social breakthroughs. Telestream is demonstrating Wirecast for YouTube, a live video production and streaming product which was developed specifically for Google YouTube partners. In addition, Telestream Episode media encoding software and ScreenFlow screencasting software is being presented.



Wirecast for YouTube is a software application for Mac and Windows that allows users to produce and stream professional-looking live events from a desktop or laptop computer directly to YouTube. Events can include streaming live concerts, entertainment and internet shows, or broadcasting news and sports. Wirecast for YouTube allows users to capture and switch between multiple video sources, add images, titles and transitions, stream live and save their productions to disk for on-demand viewing. The software also includes Blackmagic capture card support, advanced audio controls, and localization in 10 languages.



The Google I/O Developer Sandbox is a demo area where a wide range of developers who have built applications based on Google technologies and products are featured. Representing large and small companies, individual developers, and a diverse collection of apps, developers are participating in the Sandbox to demonstrate their applications, answer questions, and exchange ideas. Google I/O takes place at San Francisco’s Moscone Center June 27-29, 2012.