Telestream, OnStream Media Announce Integration

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. & NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Telestream and OnStream Media have announced a collaboration that will integrate OnStream’s Visual Webcaster with Telestream’s Wirecast live streaming production software. This direct connection will allow users to utilize streaming video, audio, graphics, HTML and presentation slides.

OnStream’s Visual Webcast offers Q&A, chat, real-time surveys and polls, as well as social networking capabilities, registration tools, email reminders and a custom-branded player interface. Audiences can view broadcasts live or on-demand; there is also high-level security that prevents unauthorized users from accessing the event.

Wirecast, meanwhile, is a cross-platform, all-in one live streaming production software that enables capture, live production and encoding of live streams to multiple servers and platforms simultaneously.

OnStream Media is an online service provider of corporate audio and web communications based in Pompano Beach, Fla. Telestream is a provider of live and on-demand digital tools and is headquartered in Nevada City, Calif.