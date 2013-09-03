Telestream Initiates Open Source x265/HEVC Project

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. — Telestream announced the public availability of an open source H.265 (HEVC) encoder. The new x265 project is aimed at the creation of the “world’s most efficient, highest quality H.265 codec,” according to the vendor. Conceived by Telestream, the x265 project was co-founded and is being managed by the company’s development partner, MulticoreWare Inc. The H.265 initiative is being introduced under both an open source and commercial license model.



Interested individuals and companies are encouraged to contribute to the project and are invited to learn more at x265.org. As an open source project, access is free under GNU LGPL licensing, and commercial licenses are available for companies wishing to use the resulting implementation in their products.



Telestream will demonstrate HEVC transcoding at the International Broadcasters Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 13-17 in stand 7.C12. More information about the x265 project is available at x265.org.