Telestream Expands Desktop Product Distribution in North America

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.: Telestream announced a new distribution partnership with Graphics Distribution Inc., headquartered in Milwaukee, for distribution of its desktop products in North America. Under the terms of the agreement GDI will serve as a distributor of Telestream’s Episode encoding software, and Wirecast live streaming production software.



GDI has been distributing hardware and software products to professional video and audio resale channels since 2001. The company focuses on key relationships to create long-term success for resellers and manufacturers. GDI’s range of services consists of sales, technical support, and rapid order processing, along with financing, personalized service and tracking for shipments. As a value-added distributor for several Telestream partner products, including Matrox and ViewCast, GDI is well-positioned to offer end-to-end solutions for its customers.



Effective immediately, GDI will begin sales through resellers for the Telestream desktop products.



