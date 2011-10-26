Telemundo And NBC Stations Go Online With Broadcast Interactive Media



MADISON, WIS.: Broadcast Interactive Media announced that Telemundo Station Group has selected BIM as its website technology provider. Telemundo will re-launch 10 local television station websites on the BIM platform by the end of the year. Headquartered in Miami, Telemundo reaches 94 percent of U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 14 owned-and-operated stations, 45 broadcast affiliates and 800 cable affiliates.



Websites scheduled to re-launch on the BIM platform include: WSCV (Miami), WNJU (New York), KVEA (Los Angeles), WSNS (Chicago), and KXTX (Dallas). Stations launching new portals include KTMD (Houston/Galveston), KTAZ (Phoenix/Tucson), KBLR (Las Vegas), KSTS (San Francisco-San Jose), and KDEN (Denver).



BIM also announced a contract extension with NBC O&Os. The NBC stations’ 10 websites serve New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington, D.C., Miami, San Diego and Connecticut.



