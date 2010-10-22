Telemetrics unveils new TeleGlide camera track system

Telemetrics is targeting a wider range of venues with a new addition to its line of TeleGlide Camera Track Systems. The TG3 TeleGlide Camera Track System features a redesigned low-profile trolley and track that minimizes space requirements. The new track system has already been implemented in four production studios in Canada.

Robotic camera systems are a sound investment in today's economic environment because of their cost effectiveness and increased production flexibility, said Anthony Cuomo, vice president and general manager at Telemetrics. The new system makes these same valuable benefits available to a wider audience looking to supplement their existing production systems or expand capabilities into new sports venues.

The TG3 includes a fixed-platform trolley for increased stability and a track frame of easily assembled lightweight aluminum components and steel rods for bearing contact. The fully servo-controlled system permits location feedback for accurate preset positioning and repeatable motion control while soft electronic end stops help ensure professional operator-like moves.

The straight-track system can be mounted on the floor or ceiling. Custom lengths and cable management systems are available. The TG3 works with all Telemetrics pan/tilt heads, extendable camera mounts, telescoping camera mounts and control systems. It can support up to a 240lb payload capacity with a maximum speed of 1ft/s.