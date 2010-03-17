Telemetrics to Debut Coax, Fiber Adapter



Telemetrics plans to lift the wraps from its new 55D-CAU Coax/Fiber camera adapter unit at the NAB Show.



The new product promises users a smaller overall package and better cable management. It also features new hybrid coax/fiber cable and connectors with swivel strain relief. It’s compatible with JVC GY-HD250U and Sony PMWEX3 cameras. Visitors to the Telemetrics booth should also look for the company’s complete and long established line of camera robotics and remote control systems.



Telemetrics will be in Booth C8525.



