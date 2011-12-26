Telemetrics TeleGlide System provides unique overhead views for WABC-TV

WABC-TV, the flagship station of the ABC network in New York City, is now broadcasting from a new window-front studio on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The street level news set is using an overhead TeleGlide camera track system from Telemetrics to provide viewers with panoramic and birds-eye views of the set.

The 45ft long overhead Telemetrics TG3 TeleGlide camera track system enables the program director to supplement traditional camera shots and angles with more variety and creativity, as well as being able to conveniently cover more areas of the studio. A POV (point of view) camera is secured to a Telemetrics PT-CP-S4 pan/tilt head and the remotely controlled package moves silently and smoothly along the track.

Camera control, pan and tilt and trolley control commands are managed via a fiber-optic connection to the control room, located in the building next door to the new studio. The TeleGlide overhead camera track system allows views of the anchors behind the desk, as well as the weather desk and an adjacent interview stage. The WABC-TV system was tailored to allow control by a Vinten/Radamec Fusion control system.

The TG3 is designed with a fixed platform trolley for increased stability and is complemented by a track frame of easily assembled lightweight aluminum components and steel rods for bearing contact. The fully servo-controlled system permits location feedback for accurate pre-set positioning and repeatable motion control while soft electronic end stops help ensure professional operator-like moves. It can support up to a 240lb payload capacity with a maximum speed of 1ft per second.