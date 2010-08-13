Telegenic employs Grass Valley Dyno for 3-D sports replays

UK-based mobile production vendor Telegenic is using a K2 Dyno replay system from Grass Valley to support some of the stereoscopic 3-D coverage being produced by satellite pay-TV operator Sky.

The Dyno replay system, which consists of the K2 Summit production client and the K2 Dyno replay controller, is packed for easy transport in a flight-cased flyaway system and primarily used for Sky's sports coverage. It was recently used onboard Telegenic's new T18 stereoscopic 3-D truck to feed animation clips for 3-D graphics sequences to the production switcher.

Telegenic also recently purchased a K2 Solo server and EDIUS SAN-based editing system for the recording and program playout of Sky's 2-D coverage of last month's Players golf championship and the upcoming Ryder Cup.