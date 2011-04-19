Telecast Fiber unveils HD SMPTE cable assemblies

Telecast Fiber Systems introduced a new line of SMPTE cable assemblies specifically designed to meet the demands of HDTV broadcasting at the 2010 NAB Show.

The heavy-duty, stainless-steel assemblies offer high levels of performance, reliability and durability for fiber connectivity between HD cameras and camera control units in studio as well as OB configurations.

The new SMPTE cable assemblies are equipped with heavy-duty SMPTE 304M hybrid fiber connectors with solid stainless-steel shells covered with a full-length rubber strain-relief boot to protect the connector from the rigors of outside broadcasting. The assemblies are backward-compatible with triple-plated brass connectors and are rated for more than 20,000 mating cycles. Highly durable, the assemblies can survive a 6.5ft drop onto concrete.