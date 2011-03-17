Telecast Fiber delivers stadium display, broadcast solution at new Omnilife Stadium

Fiber-optic solutions from Telecast Fiber Systems are playing an integral role in the AV and broadcast systems of Mexico's new, state-of-the-art Omnilife Stadium, the country's fourth-largest sports arena and the home of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara soccer team (also known as the Chivas). With a seating capacity of 49,850, the stadium features two main Lighthouse Pi10-ER HD video screens, each measuring 37.8ft by 22ft, and two secondary screens measuring 37.9ft by 3ft.

Telecast Fiber Systems equipment provides transport of video feeds to the stadium's four giant HD screens as well as broadcast feeds.

In the stadium's control room, two eight-channel Telecast Fiber Systems Python II bidirectional transmit/receive systems provide camera feeds to the video boards. An additional eight-channel Python II supplies HD feeds from broadcasters covering the games to the screens. Telecast Fiber Systems Rattler 3G miniature transmit/receive modules enable the transport of HD-SDI video signals from the cameras and then to the displays.

