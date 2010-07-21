Telairity encodes World Cup broadcasts using H.264 compression

H.264 encoding technology from Telairity allowed viewers throughout Asia, the South Pacific and even South Africa to view the 2010 World Cup tournament games live in both HD and SD resolutions.

The H.264 encoders allow network operators, broadcast, satellite and cable companies worldwide to provide superior video quality while lowering transmission costs due to greatly reduced bandwidth requirements.

In Thailand, state-owned CAT Telecom Public Company installed Telairity HD and SD encoders to bring World Cup coverage to over 30 million people in Southeast Asia. Thailand’s TX International was the project’s systems integration.

The island nation of Vanuatu also received upgraded World Cup coverage with Telairity’s technology. Working through Paris-based TRX Consult, the Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation (VBTC) installed Telairity encoders in time for the World Cup. After the games, VBTC will use Telairity equipment to bring TV and radio coverage to five more islands.

In Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Purple Turtle Communications bought multiple SD encoders in time for the World Cup and to improve its broadcast infrastructure.

In China, Telairity worked with Ouranos Technology and the state-run China Data Broadcasting Union (CDBU) to manufacture and distribute SD and HD encoders for triple-play consumer services (interactive cable, IPTV and mobile TV).