Tektronix Launches New Online Store

BEAVERTON, ORE.: Tektronix today announced the launch of the Tektronix Online Store for customers in the United States. In addition to the online purchase option, Tektronix said it would “continue to offer customers multiple ways to purchase products whether through an authorized distributor or a sales account manager.”



The company said increasing demand for online ordering access drove the decision. The site accepts credit cards and requires no purchase orders.



“With the growth in online sales, the customer expectation toward online purchasing, especially around lower-cost items where the purchasing department may not play a significant role, has shifted dramatically,” said Martyn Etherington, vice president of Worldwide Marketing for Tektronix. “Customers have told us they often know what products they need and simply want to go online and purchase items directly from us with minimum hassle and guaranteed delivery.”



The companies lines of oscilloscopes, digital multimeters, frequency counters, power supplies, signal generators, probes, software, accessories and replacement parts are all available through the portal.