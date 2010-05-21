Tektronix acquires Mixed Signals for IPTV monitoring

Looking to expand its presence in the rapidly increasing video-over-IP market, test and measurement specialists Tektronix, headquartered in Beaverton, OR, has acquired the assets of Mixed Signals, which supplies video-monitoring solutions to cable TV operators. No financial details were available.

Los Angeles-based Mixed Signals manufactures digital monitoring tools that address a variety of digital services, transport streams, ad insertion, switched digital video and interactive content. The company’s products provide visibility into video streams and digital services delivery in real time.

Eben Jenkins, general manager of the Tektronix video business, said the addition of Mixed Signals’ product line accelerates Tektronix’s ability to provide next-generation video test and monitoring solutions to its customers in a timely fashion.

Mixed Signals CEO Eric Conley, who will remain with Tektronix and his team will remain based in Los Angeles, said the deal allows his company to accelerate R&D efforts and gives them expanded reach to new customers.