Tegna Names Tom Cox Chief Growth Officer

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna Inc. has announced that Tom Cox has been promoted to the newly created position of chief growth officer reporting to president and CEO Dave Lougee, effective immediately.

As chief growth officer, Cox will be responsible for leading efforts to accelerate Tegna’s existing digital businesses as well as identify new opportunities. He will also lead Tegna’s technology and digital product divisions. Previously, Cox was president of Premion and senior vice president, business development at Tegna. Daniel Spinosa, currently chief financial officer at Premion, has been promoted to president and will report to Cox.

“As we look to the future, Tom’s extensive experience leading transformative transactions and scaling early to mid-stage businesses will be instrumental as we chart our future trajectory,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, Tegna.

“This is a pivotal moment in Tegna’s history and media overall. I am eager to work with our digital, technology, and Premion teams to drive innovation and further growth across the business, leveraging the strength of Tegna’s great assets,” said Cox.

Before joining Tegna in 2011, Cox served as senior vice president at Fox Digital where he was responsible for directing all partnership activities, launching new revenue-producing products and distribution initiatives, as well as leading numerous operations-related functions. Cox spent almost eight years in a variety of executive roles at AOL in the business affairs, strategy, and corporate development departments. He began his career in the investment banking and interactive divisions at Friedman, Billings, Ramsey.

(Image credit: Tegna)

Daniel Spinosa has more than 20 years of media and finance experience, advising media companies, working with executives and board members on strategic investments, content strategy, deal valuations and equity financing. Earlier in his career, he held multiple finance, product and digital leadership roles at Comcast and spent 12 years at AOL as a senior executive in finance.