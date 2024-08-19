Tegna Names Jim Kizer President & GM at WOI and KCWI

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna Inc. has announced that Jim Kizer has been named president and general manager at WOI and KCWI, Tegna’s ABC and CW duopoly serving Des Moines, Iowa, effective immediately.

Kizer adds these duties to his existing role as president and general manager at WQAD serving Quad Cities in Iowa and Illinois.

Tegna said that Jim KizerKizer is a seasoned media executive with a track record of success in executive and sales leadership positions in the broadcast and media business. For the last 12 years, he’s led the team in the Quad Cities, growing relationships across Iowa and serving Iowans.

Prior to joining WQAD, Kizer held numerous leadership roles, including general manager at WLUC-TV in Marquette, Mich.; general manager at WSTM-TV in Syracuse, N.Y.; chief operating officer at Federal Broadcasting, a seven station broadcast group sold to Raycom in 1997; founding partner at local media services company WorldNow; vice president of sales at The WB Network; and regional vice president for Insight Media, the advertising sales arm of Insight Communications.

“Jim is an exceptional leader known for using his deep experience to come up with clever solutions to novel problems while always prioritizing doing the right thing,” said Paul Trelstad, senior vice president, media operations, Tegna. “Knowledgeable about Iowa and Iowans, Jim is a natural fit to take on these expanded responsibilities. The team in Des Moines will appreciate his steady leadership and drive for excellence.”

“I’m excited and grateful to get to work with the talented staff in Des Moines at WOI and KCWI on a permanent basis,” added Kizer. “Together, we’ll build on the success the station has already had and create new wins, accomplishments and momentum. Des Moines is a dynamic market, and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

Kizer is a member of the Regional Opportunities Council of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and a member of the River Action Committee.

Outside of work, he enjoys playing golf, whitewater rafting, spending family time at his cottage on Lake Huron and spoiling his granddaughters in Park City, Utah. Kizer knows the nature of intense competition as a former member of the University of Florida swim team, including swimming in the 1980 Olympic Trials in the 400 meter freestyle.