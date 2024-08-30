Tegna Names Carrie Yates President & GM of WZDX in Huntsville

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna has named Carrie Yates president and general manager at WZDX, Tegna’s Fox affiliate serving Huntsville, Alabama, effective immediately.

Yates has been the interim general manager since the retirement of Larry Audas this past spring. In her role, Yates is responsible for overseeing the station’s operations across all platforms, as well as community outreach efforts and driving results for advertisers.

In announcing the appointment, Tegna noted that Yates has a track record of success in sales leadership roles serving clients in Alabama, most recently at WSFA in Montgomery and WAFF in Huntsville before joining WZDX in 2020. At WSFA she led the station to record revenue and digital performance. Earlier in her career, Yates was national sales manager at WALA and WFNA, and local and regional account executive at WALA and WBPG in Mobile, Alabama.

“Carrie’s extensive experience as a sales leader and business strategist, combined with her deep understanding of the Alabama market, uniquely positions her to lead the WZDX team and serve the Huntsville community,” said Paul Trelstad, senior vice president, media operations, Tegna.

“I’m thrilled to continue my work with Tegna in Huntsville—a city I’m proud to call home with my family. My commitment to our community, dedicated employees, and valued advertisers has never been stronger. Huntsville is thriving, and I’m eager to help serve and drive innovation at the station and across the market,” said Yates.

Yates has a history of community service and professional affiliations in the various markets in which she has served, including community crisis centers and advertising trade associations.

Yates graduated magna cum laude from the University of Alabama Tuscaloosa with a B.S. in Human Environmental Sciences.