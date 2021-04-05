Tegna Launches Twist Women-Oriented Multicast Channel

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna has officially launched Twist, its new women-oriented multicast channel that features lifestyle and reality programming. Tegna says that the new channel is immediately available in 43 of the top 50 Nielsen DMAs.

“With today’s launch of Twist, reality TV just got much more exciting for over-the-air viewers,” said Brian Weiss, president and general manager of Tegna’s entertainment networks. “Audiences craving lifestyle and reality programming, who have been underserved in the multicast space, now have free access to high quality shows that have never before been available over-the-air.”

Twist is available in 41 Tegna markets, 11 Univision local TV markets (including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia), 31 HC2 Broadcasting markets, as well as on WISH Indianapolis, WADL Detroit and WIWN Milwaukee. Viewers can visit www.watchtwist.com to see if it is available in their area.

Local Tegna stations have launched an on-air and digital promotional campaign to teach viewers about Twist.

Among the content available on Twist are the shows “Dance Moms,” “Tabatha takes Over,” “Flipping Out,” “Clean House” and more. Shows like “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” “Top Chef: Masters” and “Dr. 90210” will be added in the new few months, per Tegna.