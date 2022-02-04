Technicolor Welcomes Hisense Support For Its HDR Technology In New NextGen TV Sets

PARIS—Technicolor this week touted Hisense’s announced support for ATSC 3.0 and Advanced HDR by Technicolor in upcoming ULED TVs, saying it demonstrates how the broadcast and consumer electronics industries have converged on advancing high-quality over-the-air (OTA) and over-the-top (OTT) television.

“This is an exciting step. Technologies, like those embedded in Advanced HDR by Technicolor, will greatly enhance how consumers experience OTA broadcasts, even as NextGen TV enables broadcasters to compete even more effectively in the OTT market,” said Tony Bozzini, head of business development with Advanced HDR by Technicolor.

“The availability of free, high-quality programming – especially sports and live event broadcasts – will provide consumers who purchase the equipped ULED TVs from Hisense with immediate return on their investments," he continued.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, a supporter of Advanced HDR by Technicolor, is continuing its aggressive rollout of NextGen TV. The availability of the new Hisense U8H and UH9 TVs with support for Advanced HDR by Technicolor ensures viewers of Sinclair’s 3.0 stations will be able to enjoy sports, local news and other programming transmitted in HDR.

“ATSC 3.0 continues to change the way the world experiences entertainment and broadcast television. More importantly, the ATSC has focused on ensuring that no one gets left behind as innovations are introduced,” said Mark Aitken, senior vice president of technology for Sinclair and president of ONE Media 3.0.

“Broadcast is one of the most ubiquitously available platforms in the market, meeting the needs of all segments of the market," Aitken continued. "Hisense is demonstrating how HDR –especially Advanced HDR by Technicolor –can enhance engagement and the user experience. It offers a clear path for the entire ecosystem, including broadcasters like Sinclair, to establish early differentiation in this fiercely competitive market.”

The new Hisense U8H and U9H, announced at this year’s CES, introduce MiniLED technology to the company’s 2022 television lineup. The sets deliver HDR performance with a bright picture, vivid color and excellent contrast.

“Hisense, ATSC 3.0 and Advanced HDR by Technicolor are working to deliver technologies that will allow all viewers – including sports fans and gamers – to enjoy the latest next-gen features with a tear-free, stutter-free and low latency HDR experience,” said David Gold, president of Hisense USA.