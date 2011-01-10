Technical Emmys Handed Out at CES

LAS VEGAS: Advances in tapeless, intercom and audio for television technologies were among the fields honored at the annual National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Technical Emmys last week. The Emmy Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Engineering/Technical Development have been awarded since 1948. The ceremony took place at the Consumer Electronics Show.



The National Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Technology and Engineering was presented to Sir Howard Stringer, chairman and CEO of Sony Corp. Stringer has been chairman of the company since 2005. He is shown at right accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award in Technology and Engineering from Verizon President and CEO Ivan Seidenberg, recipient of the 2009 award. Other individuals and companies honored at the event include:



For Development and Production of Portable Tapeless Acquisition

Avid Technology, Inc.

Ikegami Co. LTD



The Belt Pack: Distributed Amplifier Systems in Live Production

Stan Hubler

Doug Leighton

Bob Cohen

Charlie Butten

RTS Systems, Inc.

Clearcom (HME)



Development of Wireless Intercom

HME (HM Electronics, Inc.)

RTS Systems, Inc.



Development of Audio Meta Data Process for conforming audio the ATSC digital TV standard

Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

Linear Acoustic, Inc.



Enabling Standards for the delivery of television via broadband data systems

CableLabs



HD Super Motion Systems for acquisition, recording and Playback for Broadcast Entertainment and Sports Productions

NAC Image Technology, Inc.

EVS Broadcast Equipment, Inc.

Vision Research

Grass Valley Group

Sony



Blue Laser Optical Systems for Consumer Playback

Sony Corporation, Inc.

Royal Philips Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

TDK Corporation, Inc.



The awards were presented to an individual, company, or to a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies which either represent an extensive improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected the transmission, recording, or reception of television. -- from TV Technology