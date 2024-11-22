TCLtv+ Adds 23 CBS Fast Channels

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK—TCL’s streaming service TCLtv+ has struck a content deal with Paramount Streaming that will add 23 CBS FAST channels to its lineup.

The agreement includes streaming channels from 14 local stations as well as channels featuring such news shows as “60 Minutes” and “48 Hours,” and entertainment-news programs like “Entertainment Tonight” and newsmagazine show “Inside Edition.”

The launches boost TCLtv+’s programming offering to more than 350 FAST channels and growing.

“CBS Networks boasts an unrivaled lineup of iconic series that have informed and entertained audiences around the world,” Catherine Zhang, vice president of content service and partnerships, TCL, said. “We are excited to expand our relationship with CBS to include even more notable and distinguished titles, as well as a deep offering of live local and national news, a top performing category on our platform.”

The streaming service is available on all TCL TVs in U.S. and Canada. The new CBS content will first be available to U.S. audiences on TCL Google TV and Fire TV.

The content deal expands the Paramount Global-owned networks already available on the service. Those include BET x Tyler Perry Comedy, BET x Tyler Perry Drama, CW Gold, CW Forever, National Lampoon and Miramax Movie Channel.

The CBS Owned Stations’ 14 streaming channels include CBS News New York, CBS News Los Angeles, CBS News Texas, CBS News Miami, CBS News Chicago, CBS News Baltimore, CBS News Philadelphia, CBS News Pittsburgh, CBS News Boston, CBS News Bay Area, CBS News Sacramento, CBS News Detroit, CBS News Minnesota and CBS News Colorado.