TC Electronic Enables Audio Compliance

TC Electronic System 6000 MKII

At the 2011 NAB Show, TC Electronic, a leader in digital signal processing and audio loudness control, showcased new products that streamline conformance to new international audio loudness standards for the television, film and music industry.



One of TC Electronic's flagship products, the rack-mountable LM2, is designed to facilitate compliance with the new EBU, ATSC and ITU standards, and incorporates the technology used across their product line.



"The LM2 allows stations to analyze and log the audio and take a quick snapshot of the average level and then apply a gain offset," Steve Strassberg, TC Group vice president of sales, said. "So if program material comes in that is not compliant, they can shift the level without any processing."



Strassberg also announced that this technology is now applied across the company's range of products via the implementation of its new DB4 MKII and DB8 MKII cross-platform broadcast processors. The DB4 MKII and DB8 MKII conform to new EBU, ATSC and ITU Loudness and true-peak level standards across all platforms and formats. The new MKII versions feature EBU R128 and ATSC A/85 compliant LM6 Loudness Meter, new SNMP functions and one week of detailed logging. © 2011 NAB



