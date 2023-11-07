TBS Japan Combines LiveU On-Site Production, Starlink For Prime-Time Broadcast

HACKENSACK, N.J.—TBS Japan has deployed LiveU’s On-Site Production solution in combination with Starlink satellites for TBS Japan's live production of the Japanese variety show “Ousama no Brunch,” LiveU said today.

Produced by TBS ACT, the production arm of Tokyo Broadcasting System Television (TBS), the prime-time show was broadcast live from one of Japan's largest theme parks to millions of viewers nationwide.

LiveU's On-Site Production solution, with its Mobile Receiver, integrated in this instance with Starlink, enabled a resilient, cost-effective, wire-free setup. The integration expands the possibilities for on-site productions in areas where wired network lines are not available and network conditions are challenging, the company said.

Part of LiveU's network-agnostic EcoSystem, On-Site Production enables LiveU's set of IP-video solutions to be connected with other best-of-breed IP and satellite networks.

High-quality live feeds were delivered from numerous LiveU LU800s and LU600s field units around the park to the LiveU receivers installed in the production truck. Multiple mobile and satellite networks were used. LiveU supported the overall deployment and pre-tests at the on-site production venue with local partner NTT Communications Corp, it said.

"We used LiveU Mobile Receiver for on-site production at the large theme park in the Kanto region,” said Keiichi Shiota from TBS ACT. “By using LiveU Mobile Receiver, we were able to receive live video in a vehicle using mobile and satellite networks (Starlink) without the need for wired network connections. We believe that LiveU Mobile Receiver expands the possibilities of on-site production in locations where it's not easy to prepare a wired network line."

LiveU also announced it will exhibit at InterBEE 2023, Nov. 15-17, outside Tokyo, in Hall 5, Stand 5406.