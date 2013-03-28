TASCAM Releases DR-60D DSLR Recorder

MONTEBELLO, CALIF. —The TASCAM DR-60D is a new audio recording solution for on-set filmmakers and videographers using DSLR cameras.



The DR-60D is a four-track solid-state recorder that employs high-grade pre-amps, D/A converters and a robust, lightweight structure. This device will fit under any camera or into any rig, and record 96kHz/24-bit high quality audio straight to SD/SDHC media. Filmmakers can use the two quarter-inch XLR Locking Combo Mic/Line Inputs, 3.5mm Stereo Mic Input, Camera In, Camera Out, Line Out and Headphone Out. Both quarter-inch XLR Combo Inputs supply +48V Phantom Power, and the 3.5mm Input supplies Plug-In Power for microphones requiring a bias voltage.



The DR-60D employs TASCAM’s user interface and external controls, and the body structure, soft-touch keys and dials are designed specifically to help eliminate handling noise. It has multiple record modes, including four-Channel Record, Auto Record and TASCAM’s Dual Record “Safety Track” Mode (first popularized on the DR-40). TASCAM also has a Slate feature for marking tracks and RC-10 Remote compatibility.



Selectable duration of slate tone from four positions (0.5/1/2/3 sec, when Auto generate), as well as three positions for the slate tone generator: off/ head/head+tail, when set to Auto generate. It can record to SD/SDHC cards (up to 32GB) in mono, stereo, dual mono, dual ST or four modes and in 16/24bit, 44.1/48/96kHz (WAV/BWF). Dual recording function allows two files to be recorded simultaneously at different levels, and the M-S decode function is also available. A new file starts recording automatically without interruption when maximum file size is reached, and the track incrementing function allows a recording to be split by creating a new file when desired.



It also has a jump back and play function, as well as the ability to use a resume function to memorize the playback position before the unit is turned off. Auto and pre-recording functions, as well as a self-timer also increase ease-of-use. The equalizers function for playback, and level alignment function to enhance the perceived overall sound pressure. The delay function can be used for distance of microphones adjustments (+/-150ms)



It also features an internal mixer for pan and level controls, as well as a low cut filter (40/80/120Hz) and a limiter (1/L and 2/R can be selected for link-operation).



