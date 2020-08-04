TAG Video Systems Joins Streaming Video Alliance

TEL AVIV, Israel—TAG Video Systems is joining the Streaming Video Alliance, the company has announced.

The Streaming Video Alliance is a global industry forum of companies from the online video ecosystem that work to develop best practices to create high quality video experiences. To date, it has more than 85 member companies.

“TAG is delighted to join the founders of the Streaming Video Alliance along with the brightest minds in the video value chain to address challenges that inherently arise with emerging technologies,” said Tomer Schechter, TAG CTO. “The Alliance offers an incredible opportunity to collaborate with fellow members and utilize our experience to solve key issues facing network operators, service providers, content owners and technology companies.”

TAG Video is a provider of software-based integrated IP multiviewing, probing and monitoring systems.