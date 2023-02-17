T-Mobile Offers Free Access to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App
All T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers will have access to all the games for free for one year
BELLEVUE, Wash.—T-Mobile has announced that it will be giving customers free access for one year to the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.
MLS Season Pass ($99 annual value) features every live regular-season match, all MLS Cup playoff matches, and the Leagues Cup – all with no blackouts. It will be available for free to all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers beginning Feb. 21 in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.
“T-Mobile customers already get unbeatable value with entertainment benefits like Apple TV+ on Us and now we’re giving them yet another with one year of MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app on Us,” said Mike Katz, president of marketing, innovation and experience at T-Mobile. “With the Un-carrier, you don’t just get access to the nation’s leading 5G network, you also get some serious value with so much included on top of your wireless plan.”
To access, T-Mobile customers need to download the app and sign in with their phone number.
For more information about MLS Season Pass, visit here.
