SwXtch.io Integrates Timebeat PTP Into cloudSwXtch

NEW YORK— IEX Group wholly-owned subsidiary swXtch.io has integrated and deployed Timebeat’s Precision Time Protocol into cloudSwXtch, making it possible to synchronize clocks across hybrid cloud networks, sxXtch.io said.

The move comes on the heels of the commercial launch of cloudSwXtch and brings clock synchronization to the cloud technology.

Precision Time Protocol was developed to solve the problem of ‘clock drift’ and synchronize time signals within computer networks. While PTP is extensively used in on-premises networks, the global scale of the public clouds prohibits the deployment of hardware based PTP, leaving clock synchronization in the cloud to be poorly and variably implemented using some form of software network time protocol (NTP), the company said.

The integration of the Timebeat PTP into cloudSwXtch adds standard PTP access to the hybrid cloud and hybrid networks, bringing cloud capabilities in line with on-premises networks, it said.

“With this integration, cloudSwXtch now offers a precision time networking solution via Timebeat’s PTP technology,” said company CEO Brent Yates. “Companies are transitioning to the cloud at an increasingly rapid rate and this integration removes a major roadblock for industries that rely upon PTP to maintain clock synchronization. We continually strive to advance cutting edge technologies that assist companies in their transition to cloud infrastructure.”

Several regulatory regimes establish clock synchronization expectations, including SMPTE 2110, applicable to the media and entertainment industries. The integration of PTP into cloudSwXtch can help companies shifting to a hybrid cloud model meet the applicable requirements, it said.

“We are proud to work with an industry leader like swXtch.io to bring high volume workflows to cloud. In an increasingly interconnected world, the transition to cloud infrastructure is timelier than ever,” said Timebeat co-founder Ian Gough. “The integration between Timebeat and cloudSwXtch is a watershed moment in cloud networking technology that will benefit companies across industries.”