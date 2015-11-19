Swordfish Adds Quantum StorNext Storage System
SAN JOSE, CALIF.—San Francisco-based motion design studio, Swordfish, has installed Quantum Corp.’s StorNext Pro Foundation shared storage system for projects with high-resolution media files. StorNext allows the Swordfish team to manage its video content, which includes stereoscopic 4K and 3D renders of hi-res content up to 27K.
The StorNext Pro combines StorNext 5 software, redundant metadata controllers and high-performance storage in a preconfigured system. The system can be deployed as a complete storage network or integrated into the existing storage network. Though sized for smaller workgroups, the StorNext Pro provides the speed and power need for real-time playback of large files.
In addition, the StorNext Pro can operate with a variety of different applications, including Adobe After Effects and Premiere, Blackmagic Da Vinci Resolve, Autodesk Maya, Maxon Cinema 4D, Side Effects Houdini, and Tweak Software RV.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox