Swordfish Adds Quantum StorNext Storage System

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—San Francisco-based motion design studio, Swordfish, has installed Quantum Corp.’s StorNext Pro Foundation shared storage system for projects with high-resolution media files. StorNext allows the Swordfish team to manage its video content, which includes stereoscopic 4K and 3D renders of hi-res content up to 27K.

The StorNext Pro combines StorNext 5 software, redundant metadata controllers and high-performance storage in a preconfigured system. The system can be deployed as a complete storage network or integrated into the existing storage network. Though sized for smaller workgroups, the StorNext Pro provides the speed and power need for real-time playback of large files.

In addition, the StorNext Pro can operate with a variety of different applications, including Adobe After Effects and Premiere, Blackmagic Da Vinci Resolve, Autodesk Maya, Maxon Cinema 4D, Side Effects Houdini, and Tweak Software RV.