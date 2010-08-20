Swagit selects ViewCast streaming solutions for government agencies

Swagit Productions, a provider of hosted audio/video streaming services for government agencies, has selected ViewCast’s Osprey video capture cards and SimulStream software to stream government proceedings to citizens.

The cities of Galveston and Southlake, TX; White Plains, NY; and Wilmington, DE, are among the latest municipalities to implement Swagit’s ViewCast-powered services.

Through a mixture of onsite streaming media encoders, management software and offsite support personnel, Swagit provides municipalities with the ability to record official meetings and events, index and cross-link content with documents for navigation, and stream the content to constituents live and on demand without the need for additional city staff.

Swagit selected ViewCast’s Osprey video capture cards for its custom-built streaming servers, achieving a PCI Express interconnect for high-speed throughput. Osprey cards enable features such as hardware audio gain control, closed-caption extraction, hardware cropping and bitmap overlay.

Swagit also implemented ViewCast’s SimulStream technology, which enables a single Osprey card to simultaneously stream content in the broadest possible range of formats, including Windows Media, VC-1, Silverlight, Flash, H.264 and 3GPP mobile.