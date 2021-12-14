Survey Finds Brand Recall on Connected TV Ads is Better than Social Media

PASADENA, Calif.—The connected TV ad platform tvScientific has issued a new survey showing that a majority of consumers say they watch video on connected TVs, more than any other platforms and that advertising is more effective on that platform.

The survey found that 57% said that the primary way they watch television, movies, and other video content is by streaming it digitally, compared to just 26% who watch through cable or linear TV. Ninety-two percent of consumers who watch streaming content also use at least one ad-supported service.

Moreover, audiences claim that they find ads on TV or streaming less annoying than ads on social media, websites, or in mobile games, and that they’re able to recall ads on streaming TV 46% of the time, which is at least 39% more often than they can recall ads on other channels.

“We are in an age where digital advertising revolves around 2-inch ads sandwiched between an endless stream of social media content — and these ads command a staggering premium,” said Jason Fairchild, CEO of tvScientific. “CTV represents a unique new era in which advertisers can reach consumers with large, full-screen ads with no surrounding clutter. They deliver superior consumer recall and drive measurable performance for advertisers. Our new report paints a compelling picture of why advertisers need to adapt as CTV adoption grows.”

According to the survey, 50.4% of consumers watch streaming video content from their smart TV or CTV, which is more than all other digital viewing options combined. Twenty-four percent of respondents watch streaming content on an external smart device, while 11 percent watch on a mobile device, nine percent on a computer or laptop, and six percent on a video game console.

The new report and survey “How CTV Advertising Powers The Performance TV Revolution” also found that of the consumers who stream television content, 86% use more than one streaming service, while 39% use four or more streaming services. Meanwhile, 92% of consumers who watch streaming content also claim to use at least one ad-supported service.

In terms of ad recall, 46% of consumers said TV and streaming ads are the most memorable, compared to 33% brand recall for social media ads, 12% for ads in mobile games, and just 9% for ads on websites.

In terms of ad influence, the survey found that ads on TV or streaming are essentially on par with social media ads, with 39% of respondents citing TV/streaming as the most influential ad channel compared to 41% who cited social media. Meanwhile, only 11% of consumers find ads on websites the most influential, and only 10% find ads in mobile games to be the most influential.

Respondents also reported that they find ads on TV or streaming TV less annoying than ads on other digital channels—it was selected as the “most annoying” channel by just 22% of consumers, compared to 23% for social media, 26% for websites, and 30% for ads in mobile games.

The survey also found high levels of second screen engagement: 78% of consumers use a mobile device while watching television, while 31% of TV watchers use a mobile device to research or purchase products they see advertised and 33% of consumers say they bought a product after seeing it advertised on TV or a streaming service.

“How CTV Advertising Powers The Performance TV Revolution” draws on results of a September 2021 survey of 1,000 consumers in the United States about their experiences with CTV and over-the-top advertising. The respondents represented a diverse range of ages, ethnicities, industries, roles, education, income levels, and household sizes.