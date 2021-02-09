Super Bowl LV Scored 96.4M Total Viewers, a 14-Year Low

UPDATED

NEW YORK—Super Bowl LV, which saw Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers convincingly beat the Kansas City Chiefs, posted the lowest total viewership number for the big game since 2007, as CBS reported a Total Audience Delivery of 96.4 million viewers across all platforms.

That number includes viewers that tuned into the game on the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, Buccaneers and Chiefs mobile properties, Verizon Media mobile properties and ESPN Deportes television and digital properties. The total viewership was down about 5.5% from Super Bowl LIV.

Of the 96.4 million average viewers, 5.7 million were live streaming the game, what the CBS says is a record and up 65% from 2020’s game.

As for the average TV audience, Nielsen reports that the game drew about 92 million viewers. Comparatively, Super Bowl LIV drew an average TV audience of 99.9 million viewers to the Fox broadcast. According to Nielsen, the 92 million average TV viewers represents the lowest TV audience for the Super Bowl since 2006's Super Bowl XL, when the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks,

As part of the record streaming numbers, CBS reports that Super Bowl LV was the first NFL game to deliver more than 1 billion streaming minutes. For the network, Super Bowl Sunday also represented its best day in terms of new subscriber sign-up, unique devices, streams and time spent with the CBS All Access streaming service.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the on-air ratings dip for the Super Bowl was in line with the rest of this NFL season, which saw regular season games down about 7% year-over-year, as well as lower ratings for earlier playoff games.

The game unfortunately was not as competitive as many had hoped, with Tampa Bay beating Kansas City 31-9, which gave Tom Brady his seventh Super Bowl title.