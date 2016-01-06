Super Bowl 50 Gets Live Video Services from TVU

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—With Super Bowl 50 in sight, TVU Networks is aiming to offer broadcasters in the San Francisco Bay Area video uplink and distribution services to transmit live during Super Bowl week. With TVU headquarters just 10 minutes from Levi Stadium—where Super Bowl 50 will be played—the company is prepared to provide on-location and on-demand service and support for its IP-based live video transmission systems.

Among the services that TVU plans to offer are its TVUPack mobile IP-based transmitters and accessories; TVU Receivers for video distribution; local cellular 4G and LTE datacards; dedicated microwave mesh networks; technical support and office space with high-speed Ethernet and Wi-Fi.

Super Bowl 50 will take place on Feb. 7 at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.