Two Miami TV Stations Launch NextGen TV Broadcasts

Two more local TV stations in Miami have launched NextGen TV broadcasters (aka ATSC 3.0).

Fox affiliate WSVN (channel 7) and ABC/Disney affiliate WPLG (channel 10) join NBCU's WTVJ (NBC, channel 6); NBCU's WSCV (Telemundo, channel 51); CBS’s WFOR (CBS, channel 4) and TelevisaUnivision’s WLTV (Univision, channel 23), which all began broadcasting ATSC 3.0 in January 2023. WPBT (PBS South Florida, channel 2) is participating as a test service.

The two additional stations—made available via a new second “lighthouse”— add five new services to the Miami market, now bringing it to a combined total of 11 NextGen TV services for Miami's more than 1.7 million television households.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide our viewers NextGen TV in South Florida," stated Bert Medina, president and CEO at WPLG-TV. "Our goal is to provide our audience with the best quality video and audio experience available. Our mission continues to be to inform, entertain and educate our community. This is a natural evolution for us."

With WPLG and WSVN now broadcasting 3.0, this means the Miami market now has all four major broadcast networks transmitting NextGen TV. In addition to Fox and ABC, three other channels are also available in 3.0 from WPLG and WSVN:

TheGrio, channel 7.2

This TV, channel 7.3

WPLG LOCAL 10 Plus, which provides LOCAL 10 News, weather, traffic and entertainment for viewers (until today, this service was only available via streaming)

"WSVN's strong, loyal viewership will benefit from NextGen TV's technology, as it will greatly improve television reception," stated Paul Magnes, co-president and general manager at WSVN-TV. "We can now offer our viewers a more compelling way to watch 7 NEWS, live sports and programming, over-the-air."

"Underscoring the demand for NextGen TV, Miami is now a top U.S. media market with multiple major networks—ABC, FOX, CBS, NBC, PBS, Telemundo, and Univision—broadcasting NextGen TV for its viewers," commented Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, the broadcaster business group leading the NextGen TV transition. "By launching a second stick, these local broadcasters share an ongoing commitment to expand this free service within the Miami area and deliver important local news stories, sports and entertainment. NextGen TV's emergency alert system and dual language capabilities are essential to residents and we're proud that we can give them even more options now."