Miami Gets New ABC Affiliate

Disney announced this week that WPLG, its long-time ABC station in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market, will be ending its affiliation with Disney and become an independent station.

Under the terms of the new, multi-year agreement, the new ABC affiliate—owned by Sunbeam—will begin broadcasting as “ABC Miami” on channel 7.2 over-the-air beginning Monday, August 4, moving from Berkshire Hathaway Media’s WPLG Local 10. Disney will continue to provide WPLG with uninterrupted access to its ABC network programming until that date. Sunbeam’s other local TV station, WSVN-TV will continue to broadcast Fox programming on its primary channel (7.1), adding ABC programming to its subchannel (7.2).

The news comes after Disney and WPLG failed to reach an agreement, according to the Hollywood Reporter. WPLG is Berkshire Hathaway Media’s only local TV station.

“We are incredibly excited to join forces with Sunbeam Television in South Florida moving forward as they not only share Disney’s enduring commitment to serving local communities, but they also recognize the value of ABC’s esteemed brand and the significant investments we’re making to our world-class network content,” said Susi D’Ambra Coplan, SVP, Affiliate Relations, Disney Entertainment. “We would also like to thank Berkshire Hathaway Media and everyone at WPLG Local 10 for their partnership—we are very proud to have brought some of the most compelling programming to our highly-valued, mutual viewers over the years.”

“When the opportunity to affiliate with ABC became available, we knew that our combined resources would allow us to develop an extremely strong partnership. Sunbeam Television Corporation has a proven track record as a competitive broadcaster. Adding ABC programming to our stations’ portfolio will only strengthen our footprint. As a family-owned company, we have been embedded in this community for nearly 70 years, with a commitment to local news and supporting non-profit organizations across South Florida, “ says Paul Magnes, Co-President of Sunbeam Television Corporation.