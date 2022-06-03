Submissions Are Open for 2022 HPA Awards in Creative Categories
By George Winslow published
For the first time, documentary non-fiction work for the HPA Awards in creative categories will be judged in its own categories
BURBANK, Calif.—HPA has announced that submissions for this year's HPA Awards in creative Categories, honoring outstanding work in color grading, editing, sound, and visual effects are open until July 29.
The group also announced that for the first time ever, documentary non-fiction work will be judged in its own categories.
Earlier, HPA had opened the submissions window for Engineering Excellence (opens in new tab). Those are open for submissions until June 24.
All winners will be announced and awards presented at the 2022 HPA Awards gala at the Hollywood Legion on November 19.
The creative categories for the 2022 HPA Awards are:
- Outstanding Color Grading – Theatrical Feature
- Outstanding Color Grading – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature
- Outstanding Color Grading – Documentary/Nonfiction
- Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial
- Outstanding Editing – Theatrical Feature
- Outstanding Editing: Documentary/Nonfiction – Theatrical Feature
- Outstanding Editing – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under)
- Outstanding Editing – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (Over 30 minutes)
- Outstanding Editing: Documentary/Nonfiction – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature
- Outstanding Sound (Design, Editing, Mixing) – Theatrical Feature
- Outstanding Sound (Design, Editing, Mixing) – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature
- Outstanding Sound (Design, Editing, Mixing) – Documentary/Nonfiction
- Outstanding Visual Effects – Theatrical or Non-Theatrical Feature
- Outstanding Visual Effects – Episode or Series Season
- Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects – Episode or Series Season
More information about the awards are available here (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.