Submissions Are Open for 2022 HPA Awards in Creative Categories

BURBANK, Calif.—HPA has announced that submissions for this year's HPA Awards in creative Categories, honoring outstanding work in color grading, editing, sound, and visual effects are open until July 29.

The group also announced that for the first time ever, documentary non-fiction work will be judged in its own categories.

Earlier, HPA had opened the submissions window for Engineering Excellence (opens in new tab). Those are open for submissions until June 24.

All winners will be announced and awards presented at the 2022 HPA Awards gala at the Hollywood Legion on November 19.

The creative categories for the 2022 HPA Awards are:

Outstanding Color Grading – Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Color Grading – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Color Grading – Documentary/Nonfiction

Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial

Outstanding Editing – Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Editing: Documentary/Nonfiction – Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Editing – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under)

Outstanding Editing – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (Over 30 minutes)

Outstanding Editing: Documentary/Nonfiction – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Sound (Design, Editing, Mixing) – Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Sound (Design, Editing, Mixing) – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Sound (Design, Editing, Mixing) – Documentary/Nonfiction

Outstanding Visual Effects – Theatrical or Non-Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Visual Effects – Episode or Series Season

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects – Episode or Series Season