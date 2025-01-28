Study: YouTube Tops Streamers in Viewing Share; Netflix Has Biggest Reach
A new TVision study finds that YouTube beat out other streams in terms of its viewing share (21%) but Netflix had the largest household reach in 2024
A new study sheds new light on the current state of the streaming wars with data showing that YouTube has the highest share of viewing time (21%), followed by Netflix (16%) and Hulu (10%) among the major streaming platforms.
According to TVision’s "State of Streaming 2025" report the virtual MVPD YouTube TV was third at 8%, followed by Prime Video (5%)
In terms of household reach, however, Netflix leads in household reach (71%) followed by YouTube (67%), Hulu (50%), Prime Video (42%), May 36%, Peacock (30%), Tubi (28%), Disney+ (28%) and Paramount + (28%). Collectively OEM fast channel apps had a 36% reach.
In another notable finding, the survey found that 90% of homes were actively accessing streaming content in 2024, versus 72% for cable and 67% for broadcast.
In terms of monetization, Hulu topped the list for share of streaming ad time and its share is growing. Hulu’s share of ad time was 13%, followed by YouTube (11%), Paramount+ (4%), Peacock (4%), Roku (4%), Prime Video (3%), Tubi (3%), Pluto TV (3%), Netflix (3%) and Disney + (2%).
The TVision data shows that Hulu increased its share of ad time 20% from Q1 to Q4. While Netflix’s share of streaming ad time was 3% for all of 2024, quarterly data shows that it doubled its ad share from Q1 to Q4 2024. The streaming giant recently reported 70 million ad-tier subscriptions. It also said that more then 50% of new subscribers sign up for the ad-tier model.
The full study is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.