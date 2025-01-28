Study: YouTube Tops Streamers in Viewing Share; Netflix Has Biggest Reach

A new study sheds new light on the current state of the streaming wars with data showing that YouTube has the highest share of viewing time (21%), followed by Netflix (16%) and Hulu (10%) among the major streaming platforms.

According to TVision’s "State of Streaming 2025" report the virtual MVPD YouTube TV was third at 8%, followed by Prime Video (5%)

In terms of household reach, however, Netflix leads in household reach (71%) followed by YouTube (67%), Hulu (50%), Prime Video (42%), May 36%, Peacock (30%), Tubi (28%), Disney+ (28%) and Paramount + (28%). Collectively OEM fast channel apps had a 36% reach.

In another notable finding, the survey found that 90% of homes were actively accessing streaming content in 2024, versus 72% for cable and 67% for broadcast.

In terms of monetization, Hulu topped the list for share of streaming ad time and its share is growing. Hulu’s share of ad time was 13%, followed by YouTube (11%), Paramount+ (4%), Peacock (4%), Roku (4%), Prime Video (3%), Tubi (3%), Pluto TV (3%), Netflix (3%) and Disney + (2%).

The TVision data shows that Hulu increased its share of ad time 20% from Q1 to Q4. While Netflix’s share of streaming ad time was 3% for all of 2024, quarterly data shows that it doubled its ad share from Q1 to Q4 2024. The streaming giant recently reported 70 million ad-tier subscriptions. It also said that more then 50% of new subscribers sign up for the ad-tier model.

The full study is available here.