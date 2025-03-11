Study: Women’s Sports Are a Big Win for Advertisers

NEW YORK —A new study finds that as TV viewership for women’s sports surged by 131% in 2024, the programming also saw a 56% year-over-year increase in ad impact, according to EDO.

The study found that from NCAA basketball, lacrosse, and gymnastics to U.S. Open tennis and the WNBA, women’s sports have emerged as a potent platform for brands aiming to connect with highly engaged audiences and drive tangible consumer action, the researchers concluded.

The EDO study also found that retailers like SKIMS, Fabletics, Bombas, Vuori, and Athleta ranked among the most effective women’s sports TV advertisers in 2024 as measured by consumer behaviors that are predictive of future sales, like brand searches and site visits.

"Women’s sports are officially a business imperative," said Laura Grover, senior vice president, head of client solutions at EDO. "As investment accelerates, outcomes have never been more critical. It’s not just about reaching this fast-growing audience — it’s about inspiring action, building brand affinity, and driving real business impact. Using data-driven strategies and measuring with TV outcomes, brands can see exactly how their investments in women’s sports are paying off and optimize for even greater success."

Key findings from EDO’s 2025 Women’s Sports TV Outcomes Report include:

Women’s sports had a breakthrough year. Women's sports TV viewership surged 131% from 2023, contributing to a 56% rise in overall ad-driven impact year-over-year. Women’s sports ads drove 40% more ad impact than the average primetime ad in 2024.

Women’s basketball continues its meteoric rise. The WNBA and NCAA Tournament set ratings records for a second straight year — and consumer engagement continues to grow. Ads during the 2024 WNBA playoffs were 24% more effective than those during the average primetime program — up 11% year-over-year. Meanwhile, spots during the NCAA tournament were 18% more effective than the primetime average.

NCAA Volleyball, Gymnastics, and Lacrosse are on the rise. A new crop of women’s sports is gaining steam with viewers. The 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Game between Penn State and Louisville was 51% more effective for advertisers than the average primetime program – making it the no. 1 most effective women’s sports TV program in 2024. Elsewhere, women’s college gymnastics and college lacrosse posted annual ad effectiveness growth of 15% and 26%, respectively.

Contextual relevance wins in women’s sports. Brands generated strong results when pairing ads featuring women athletes and sports themes during games. For instance, CarMax was 185% more effective than the average WNBA advertiser via ads that featured the league’s stars. Ally Bank drove results with an ad spotlighting USWNT star Sophia Wilson (née Smith). And Rolex outperformed the average Grand Slam advertiser by 227% with ads featuring past and present tennis stars.

Download EDO’s 2025 Women’s Sports TV Outcomes Report for the latest insights on top-performing ads, programming trends, and creative strategies here.