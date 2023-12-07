Study: Global Broadband Access Equipment Spend Plummets to a Two-Year Low

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—New data from the Dell’Oro Group shows that global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market decreased to $4.1 billion in Q3, 2023, down 14% year-over-year (Y/Y) to a two year low.

The researchers said that the lone bright spot this quarter was spending on Fixed Wireless CPE, as North American operators continued to expand their 5G Sub-6GHz subscriber bases.

North American spending down 26% from last year as Tier 1 broadband providers paused purchases, the Dell’Oro Group also reported.

“The inventory alignment that began in North America has now migrated to Europe and Latin America, as both regions saw significant Y/Y declines in equipment spend,” said Jeff Heynen, vice president at Dell’Oro Group. “Meanwhile, Chinese operators are once again accelerating their purchases of PON ONTs to support growing FTTR (Fiber-to-the-room) deployments,” explained Heynen.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2023 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report: