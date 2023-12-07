Study: Global Broadband Access Equipment Spend Plummets to a Two-Year Low
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—New data from the Dell’Oro Group shows that global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market decreased to $4.1 billion in Q3, 2023, down 14% year-over-year (Y/Y) to a two year low.
The researchers said that the lone bright spot this quarter was spending on Fixed Wireless CPE, as North American operators continued to expand their 5G Sub-6GHz subscriber bases.
North American spending down 26% from last year as Tier 1 broadband providers paused purchases, the Dell’Oro Group also reported.
“The inventory alignment that began in North America has now migrated to Europe and Latin America, as both regions saw significant Y/Y declines in equipment spend,” said Jeff Heynen, vice president at Dell’Oro Group. “Meanwhile, Chinese operators are once again accelerating their purchases of PON ONTs to support growing FTTR (Fiber-to-the-room) deployments,” explained Heynen.
Additional highlights from the 3Q 2023 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report:
- Total Fixed Wireless CPE unit shipments were up 1 percent from last quarter, buoyed by indoor 5G Sub-6GHz units, which reached just below 1.3 M units for only the second time on record.
- Total cable access concentrator revenue was down 18 percent Y/Y at $197 M.
- Remote PHY devices and Virtual CMTS platforms both saw slowdowns this quarter, as cable operators pulled from their existing inventories.
- Meanwhile, Remote OLT (R-OLT) revenue was up Y/Y, but down from last quarter.
