Study: Consumers Could Save $366 Per Year by Switching to Ad-Based Streaming Tiers
Data from the Parks Associates study will be presented at the annual Future of Video event November 14-16
DALLAS—Parks Associates has announced new research showing the average streaming household, which subscribes to 5.6 streaming services, could save $366 per year on average by switching from premium subscription tiers to ad-based tiers.
The top services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Peacock, and Discovery+, offer or plan to offer an ad-based option that is, on average, $5.44 cheaper than their basic, ad-free service, the researchers said.
"The move to ad-based services provides more options for consumers, especially as they are seeking a balance between costs and the desire for multiple content options," said Jennifer Kent, vice president, research, Parks Associates. "Not everyone's favorite streaming service offers a cheaper ad-based service tier yet, and many subscribers will choose a mix of ad-based and premium options, depending on household preferences."
Parks did not release additional data from the study to the press.
The data point described above was released as part of its promotion of the Parks’ annual Future of Video on November 14-16 at Marina del Rey, Calif.
More information about the event is available at www.futureofvideo.us .
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.