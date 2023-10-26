Study: Consumers Could Save $366 Per Year by Switching to Ad-Based Streaming Tiers

DALLAS—Parks Associates has announced new research showing the average streaming household, which subscribes to 5.6 streaming services, could save $366 per year on average by switching from premium subscription tiers to ad-based tiers.

The top services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Peacock, and Discovery+, offer or plan to offer an ad-based option that is, on average, $5.44 cheaper than their basic, ad-free service, the researchers said.

"The move to ad-based services provides more options for consumers, especially as they are seeking a balance between costs and the desire for multiple content options," said Jennifer Kent, vice president, research, Parks Associates. "Not everyone's favorite streaming service offers a cheaper ad-based service tier yet, and many subscribers will choose a mix of ad-based and premium options, depending on household preferences."

Parks did not release additional data from the study to the press.

The data point described above was released as part of its promotion of the Parks’ annual Future of Video on November 14-16 at Marina del Rey, Calif.