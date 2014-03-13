Studio Technologies to Introduce Remote Camera Interface at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Studio Technologies will introduce the Live-Link Mini remote camera interface system, a cost-effective, compact camera extender system that delivers SDI, IFB, comms and program audio in easy to deploy camera or truck configurations that are fully compatible with SMPTE standards.





The Live-Link Mini Remote Camera Interface System offers one SDI path in each direction, supporting a wide range of SD, HD, and 3G video signals. The system features integrated party line and 4-wire intercom support, line-level “dry” and powered “wet” talent cueing (IFB). The camera and truck units interconnect through one single-mode fiber for quick and reliable field deployment, and incorporate standard optical, video and audio connectors for maximum flexibility.



The Live-Link Mini remote camera interface system is optimized for electronic newsgathering, uplink truck and focused broadcast applications, and offers the excellent audio quality and reliable operation of the Live-Link family of products.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Studio Technologies will be in booth C11149.