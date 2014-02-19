Studio Technologies to Debut Model 412 Fiber Transport at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Studio Technologies will debut its Model 412 Fiber Transport System, a high-performance solution for transporting multiple serial digital video, MADI digital audio, as well as gigabit Ethernet signals over single-mode optical fibers. The energy-efficient system simultaneously handles multiple SDI signals along with “GigE” Ethernet. It also adds support for MADI multi-channel digital audio signals and integrates a 4-port Ethernet switch.



The portable or rack-mounted Model 412 uses optical multiplexing to transport SDI video or MADI audio signals—at rates of up to 2.97 Gb/s—over two single-mode optical fibers. For fixed and mobile broadcast applications, the system is available in three versions: Model 412-6T/E with six SDI/MADI inputs, Model 412-6R/E with six SDI/MADI outputs, and Model 412-3T/3R/E providing three SDI/MADI inputs and three outputs.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Studio Technologies will be in booth C11149.