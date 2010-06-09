Studer releases Vista 9



Professional audio giant Studer has given production houses another weapon for their arsenal with the release of the Vista 9 digital console.



Vista 9 features advanced, widescreen TFT metering, FaderGlow technology for illuminating individual faders in separate colors to reveal channel groups and increase reaction time and a control bay, which can be configured to display output busses, input channels and up to 40 meters simultaneously.



Operators can utilize a history mode to record overloads in a channel’s audio path. The overload is then displayed in red on a waveform and can be viewed up to 30 seconds after it occurs.



Using RELINK network technology, Vista 9 allows for smooth integration with additional Vista consoles, OnAir consoles, routers and third-party control systems.



Vista 9 digital consoles have begun shipping, with the first already in full production.



