Studer releases Vista 9
Professional audio giant Studer has given production houses another weapon for their arsenal with the release of the Vista 9 digital console.
Vista 9 features advanced, widescreen TFT metering, FaderGlow technology for illuminating individual faders in separate colors to reveal channel groups and increase reaction time and a control bay, which can be configured to display output busses, input channels and up to 40 meters simultaneously.
Operators can utilize a history mode to record overloads in a channel’s audio path. The overload is then displayed in red on a waveform and can be viewed up to 30 seconds after it occurs.
Using RELINK network technology, Vista 9 allows for smooth integration with additional Vista consoles, OnAir consoles, routers and third-party control systems.
Vista 9 digital consoles have begun shipping, with the first already in full production.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox