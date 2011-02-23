Streaming21 launches Media Relay Server 2.5
Streaming21 has launched Media Relay Server Version 2.5, which supports the next-generation IPv6 protocol stack in addition to existing IPv4 networks concurrently.
The latest server release also delivers reliable, high-quality broadcast content to smart devices, including Google Android-based phones, tablets and TV in addition to the Apple iPhone and iPad.
Media Relay Server 2.5 provides a full suite of functionality for broadcasting reliable live TV channels and live events to TVs and connected mobile devices over the public Internet with broadcast-quality video in both SD and HD.
The latest release includes
- global delivery to any device for live TV via the public broadband network;
- simulated multicast delivery to deliver broadcast content to thousands of viewers concurrently from a single server;
- support for IPv4 and IPv6 concurrently;
- firewall penetration and QoS flow control with new protocol support of RTSP/RTP/TCP to ensure penetration of client side firewall in addition to existing RTSP/RTP/UDP and HTTP support; and
- dual server cluster with easy service expansion.
