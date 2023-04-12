Streaming Video Technology Alliance Launches SVTA University

FREMONT, Calif.—The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA) has launched SVTA University (SVTAU) and released University’s first course, Streaming Advertising 101.

“Streaming video technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace. We want our courses to help educate individuals about streaming video technology so they can perform better within their respective jobs, and now is a perfect time to launch such an educational resource,” said Jason Thibeault, executive director at the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. “As streaming has exploded in popularity, qualified engineers, developers, technicians, and others versed in the technology are in high demand by streaming platforms. This university can help ensure those technical roles have access to the knowledge they need.”

SVTAU is designed to be an educational arm of the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. It will offer free and paid courses as well as other instructional content, available to the public, that focus on the various components of the streaming video technology stack. SVTA University can be accessed here (opens in new tab).

SVTAU will offer courses developed by a wide range of instructors with real-world experience. The first course, Streaming Advertising 101, developed by the SVTA’s Advertising Working Group, which is co-chaired by Chris Hock (Adobe) and Zachary Cava (Disney Streaming), covers the fundamentals of streaming ad technologies, workflows, and the myriad of components within the streaming ad ecosystem.

Upcoming courses include Streaming Essentials: Part 1 (The Fundamentals of Streaming) and Streaming Essentials: Part 2 (The Technology of Streaming).

The University’s primary goals include:

Re-education resources: These courses provide individuals transitioning from traditional broadcast engineering roles into streaming roles with a better understanding of core technologies.

Supplementary material for university graduates: The technical nature of the courses offers university students interested in entering the streaming video industry a way to better understand the core concepts and underlying technology.

Non-technical training assets: Courses can help companies that have a less technical workforce selling into the streaming industry get better acquainted with terms and concepts.

“We also hope that a better understanding of technological concepts of streaming video can empower companies to innovate and optimize the technology stack they already use and that students will gain more detailed knowledge about the facets of streaming technology that interest them,” Thibeault added.

During NAB, SVTA will be involved in a number of events, including:

Nice People at Work (NPAW) and SVTA Happy Hour: Monday, 4/17, from 4:30 to 6pm PT in the West Hall at Booth #W1327.

SVTA and CDN Alliance Streamers Meetup: Tuesday, 4/18, at 8pm at the Skyfall Lounge in the Delano Hotel. This is a cash bar event.

For more information on the SVTA, the Technical Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit https://www.svta.org (opens in new tab).