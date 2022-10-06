Streaming Video Technology Alliance Accepting Applications for 2023 Grant Membership Program

FREMONT, Calif.—The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA) has announced that the application process is now open for its 2023 Grant Membership Program. The Program enables smaller organizations, such as startups, to participate in and contribute to the SVTA’s work as Principal Members for one year by waiving the standard membership fees.

To qualify for the Program, companies must be able to confirm that they generate less than $1.5M in annual revenue.

Now in its sixth year, the SVTA Grant Membership Program has awarded a total of 21 grants and 14 grant renewal memberships. Grant recipients are eligible for membership renewals based on their contributions. A special committee chartered by the board is in charge of the renewal selection process.

“It’s tremendously rewarding to introduce more voices and perspectives into the SVTA from across the streaming industry, a core tenet of the Grant Membership Program and our Diversity and Inclusion initiative,” said Jason Thibeault, executive director at the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. “We are pleased to share that we have met our goal of awarding at least 50% of the grants for the past two years to businesses led by underrepresented groups.”

Grant recipient companies are required to attend SVTA’s three member meetings each year (there are no limits on how many people from each company can attend) and participate in relevant working groups. They also have access to SVTA’s intranet and documents and can contribute to projects and vote on documents. Current grant members include Blockcast, Netskrt, picoNETS, Datazoom, Didja, Touchstream, and allt.

In addition to contributing directly to SVTA efforts, this program also provides innovative and cutting-edge technology companies an opportunity to work side-by-side with major players in the streaming space.

This can even lead to acquisitions of Grant awardees by other member companies as SVTA has seen with Streamroot (acquired by Lumen), Content Armor (acquired by Synamedia), and Quortex (acquired by Synamedia). Another grant member, Peer5, was acquired by Microsoft, the group reported.

Organizations interested in applying for the 2023 Grant Membership Program can find more information here: https://www.svta.org/svta-grant-program/ (opens in new tab)

The SVTA also announced that the SVTA’s third and final member meeting of the year is scheduled for October 18 - 19, 2022, in Charleston, South Carolina. After close to three years of virtual events, SVTA members will gather in person for industry discussions, Working Group sessions, and networking. For more information and to register visit. https://www.svta.org/meeting/q3-q4-2022-october-18-and-19/ (opens in new tab)

Members of the SVTA include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, AERQ, Agile Content, Alibaba, allt, Amazon, ARK Multicasting, ATEME, Bitmovin, Blockcast, Brightcove, Broadpeak, CBC, Ceeblue, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Citrix, Comcast, CommScope, Compira Labs, Conviva, Datazoom, Deutsche Telekom, DidjaTV, Disney Streaming, Dolby, Eluvio, Equus Compute Solutions, Ericsson, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Google, Harmonic, Hughes Satellite Systems, INKA Entworks, Intel, Intelsat, InterDigital, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Liberty Global, Lilac Cloud, Limelight Networks, Lumen Technologies, Mainstreaming, Nagra, NCTA, Netskrt, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NTT East, Optus, Orange, Panasonic Avionics, picoNETS, Plex, Qwilt, Siden, SiriusXM Radio, Sky, SSIMWAVE, ST Engineering iDirect, Stackpath, Streaming Global, Synamedia, Telefonica, Telekom Malaysia, Telestream, Thales, The Football Association Premier League, THEO, Touchstream, Unified Streaming, Varnish Software, Vecima Networks, Velocix, Verizon, ViacomCBS, Viasat Inc., WarnerMedia, Western Digital Corp., and Wowza.