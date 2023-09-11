Streaming Homes in Western Europe to Surpass North America in 2024

The growth of international streaming markets and the relative maturity of the North American streaming market continues to alter the global streaming landscape with Western Europe is set to surpass North America in 2024 in terms of streaming homes with at least one subscription streaming service, according to new research from Ampere Analysis.

The UK and Germany driving much of this growth in Western Europe, the study found. North America (USA plus Canada) will fall to the world’s third-largest geographic region for streaming homes after Asia, and now Western Europe, according to the research from Ampere Analysis.

“Streaming saturation in North America is the primary driver for reduced growth,” explained Guy Bisson, executive director at Ampere Analysis. "Other world regions still have headroom for new customers, both in terms of customers entirely new to streaming and in the number of services taken in each home. North America also losing its place as the largest revenue generating region can only accelerate the existing trend for focusing content investment on key growth markets having long-term implications for the US production sectors and for inward investment into Asia and Europe.”

(Image credit: Ampere Analysis)

With countries outside of North America forecast to drive streaming growth, the region will no longer account for the majority of streaming revenue and North America will fall below 50% of global revenue in 2024, the researchers also reported.

These trends have important implications for content investment, the study also found. Global streamers have been increasingly targeting international markets for production to satisfy the demands of audiences outside the US and bolster further growth in regions with the most potential for new customer acquisition. Already only 43% of Netflix’s upcoming series are being made in the USA and other streamers are following suit. Amazon Prime and Disney+ also now make fewer than 50% of their upcoming shows in the USA and Paramount+ is rapidly heading the same way.

With Asia holding the crown as the fastest-growing and largest region for streaming, it is likely to see the biggest increase in focus for content investment with a knock-on effect for viewers who will see more and more Asian-origin content on their streaming platforms. Western Europe, too, will become increasingly influential as a source of content on streaming as, moving forward, it is set to remain the second strongest region for streaming customers, the researchers said.